Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $4 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 34.3% during the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

