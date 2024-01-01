Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $146.54 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $345.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.