iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,777 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

