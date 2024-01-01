Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

