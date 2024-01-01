JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $15,501,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

