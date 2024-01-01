Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $26.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.