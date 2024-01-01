Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $26.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KRNT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.4 %
KRNT stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.