KRS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.97. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

