Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

