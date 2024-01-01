Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Receives C$83.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNR. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.23 per share, with a total value of C$39,091.80. Insiders purchased a total of 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 over the last three months. 35.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNR opened at C$64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 9.4289855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

