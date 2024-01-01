LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiqTech International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

