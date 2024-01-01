LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
