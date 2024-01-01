Litchfield Hills Research Comments on UC Asset, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UC Asset in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UC Asset’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get UC Asset alerts:

UC Asset Stock Performance

UC Asset stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. UC Asset has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

UC Asset Company Profile

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

See Also

