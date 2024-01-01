Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

