Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $511.29 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.23 and a 200 day moving average of $405.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

