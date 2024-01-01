LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
