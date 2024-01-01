M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after buying an additional 477,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDC opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $56.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

