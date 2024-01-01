Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN opened at $0.37 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
