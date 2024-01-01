Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.37 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.