MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

