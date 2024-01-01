MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.97. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

