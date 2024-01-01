Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 710 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

