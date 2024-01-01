Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

