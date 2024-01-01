Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

