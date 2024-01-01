Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $345.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

