Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.51 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

