Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 17,714.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.29. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

