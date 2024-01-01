Oak Thistle LLC Sells 13,809 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

