OneMedNet (ONMD) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,088.18% -105.84% -22.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 770 1243 31 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.93%. Given OneMedNet’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s peers have a beta of 5.56, indicating that their average share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.26 OneMedNet Competitors $1.61 billion $82.69 million 10.89

OneMedNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet peers beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.