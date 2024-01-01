Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
