OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
