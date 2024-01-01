OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

