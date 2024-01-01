Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $559,852,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile



Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

