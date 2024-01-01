Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.