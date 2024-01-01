Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

