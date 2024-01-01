Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

