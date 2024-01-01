Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $346.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

