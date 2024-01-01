Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.70 and a 12 month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.