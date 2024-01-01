Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

