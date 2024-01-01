Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

