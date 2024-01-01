Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ZBRA opened at $273.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

