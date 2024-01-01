Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

