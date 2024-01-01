Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

