Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

