Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $172.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.19.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

