Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

