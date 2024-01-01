Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

