Private Trust Co. NA Has $73,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

