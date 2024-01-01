Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 407 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.49 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

