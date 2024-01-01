Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 480 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,337.33 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

