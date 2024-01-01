Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 94.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

