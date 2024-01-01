Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Zacks Research

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe stock opened at $596.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.67. Adobe has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

