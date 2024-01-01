Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.41 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.