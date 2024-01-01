Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. Boosted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoGenomics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.18 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after buying an additional 287,767 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,012,000 after buying an additional 134,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

